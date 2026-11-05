Who is playing Sugriva in Ramayana part 2? Suhail Nayyar opens up about his role

Actor Suhail Nayyar, who will play Sugriva in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 2, has opened up about landing the role and preparing for the ambitious project.

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Suhail Nayyar as Sugriva in Ramayana part 2(PC-Instagram

While audiences are getting their first glimpses of characters such as Sunny Deol’s Lord Hanuman and Raghav Juyal’s Meghnad in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, several important roles in the epic remain under wraps. One of them is Sugriva, the Vanara king who becomes an important ally of Lord Rama. Actor Suhail Nayyar, who will play the character in Ramayana: Part 2, has now opened up about his casting experience, preparation and what makes Sugriva special.

The actor said he feels fortunate to be part of the ambitious project. Suhail, who recently received attention for his comic role as Ashfaq in Udta Teer, is excited about stepping into the world of the mythological epic. “It’s been wonderful. It still feels like a dream that I’m part of what is probably India’s biggest film, and that I’m playing such a pivotal character,” he told India Today.

How Suhail Nayyar Landed the Role of Sugriva

Suhail’s journey with Ramayana began when casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s casting company, MCC, contacted him about the role. The actor was asked if he would be interested in playing Sugriva, and he immediately agreed. He later met Mukesh Chhabra and discussed his performance in the series Saare Jahan Se Accha. The casting director revealed that the team had already watched his work and selected him for the character.

“He had already seen it and really liked my performance. He told me that they had decided they wanted me for the role after watching my work. For an actor, there’s nothing better than getting work because of your work. And that’s exactly what’s happening,” Suhail said.

Although he joined the project only a few months ago, the actor believes the team’s research and guidance have made his preparation easier.

“The best thing about Ramayana is that it’s a very well-researched project. Whatever material comes to us, we don’t have to do too much on our own because there are extremely capable people guiding us. They tell you what needs to be done and how to approach it,” he said.

Suhail Nayyar on What Makes Sugriva Special

Talking about the character, Suhail said Sugriva’s emotional journey is what makes him interesting. He sees similarities between Sugriva and Lord Rama, as both experience separation from their homes and loved ones. “Lord Rama was sent into exile and had to leave his home. His wife was abducted, and Sugriva had also gone through similar circumstances in his own life. That’s what creates a unique connection between them. When Sugriva sees Ram, he understands what he is going through,” the actor explained.

He further described the character’s biggest strength, adding, “I find that very human. If I had to describe it in one word, it would be empathy. Sugriva can feel another person’s pain, and that’s what I find particularly interesting about the character.”

Suhail also spoke about Sugriva’s importance in the epic, particularly his role as the king of the Vanara Sena and a close ally of Lord Rama.

“If you’ve watched Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, you’ll know that the Kishkindha Kand is very interesting in itself. Sugriva is the Vanara king, and the entire Vanara Sena belongs to him. He is essentially a friend of Lord Rama. So, it’s a very important character, and I feel incredibly lucky to have got the opportunity to play him,” he said.

The actor also said he is comfortable with the language and diction required for the role, given his familiarity with Hindi and Urdu. When asked what he would bring to Sugriva, he preferred to leave that judgement to the audience.

Before joining Ramayana, Suhail explored different genres through films and series such as Udta Punjab, Hotel Mumbai, Ginny Weds Sunny and Sharmaji Namkeen. He also played an Indian spy in Saare Jahan Se Accha and a Pakistani spy in Udta Teer. Talking about the two contrasting roles, Suhail said Sukhbir in Saare Jahan Se Accha was serious, while Ashfaq in Udta Teer allowed him to explore his comic side.