Who is Yash Bhanushali? All about Dhvani Bhanushali’s fiancé after singer announces engagement

Vaaste singer Dhvani Bhanushali gets engaged, here's what we know about fiancé Yash Bhanushali.

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Dhvani Bhanushali engaged to Yash Bhanushali (PC-Instagram)

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has taken a big step in her personal life. Best known for her hit song Vaaste, the singer is now engaged to her boyfriend, Yash Bhanushali. She shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram, posting a series of romantic proposal photos. The pictures show the couple celebrating their special moment against a beautiful sunset, with Dhvani proudly showing off her diamond engagement ring.

Soon after the announcement, fans and members of the music industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Singers Sukriti Kakar and Asees Kaur were among those who wished the couple.

Dhvani Bhanushali shares romantic proposal pictures

Dhvani took to Instagram to share several pictures with her fiancé, giving fans a glimpse of the special proposal. The couple got engaged at a scenic location surrounded by hills and a lake, with a beautiful sunset adding to the romantic setting. In the first picture, Dhvani is seen hugging Yash after the proposal, while an arch with the words ‘Will You Marry Me?’ can be seen in the background. Another picture captures Yash kissing her cheek. In one of the photographs, Dhvani happily poses with her fiancé while flaunting her diamond engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22)



Sharing the pictures, the singer wrote, “Found me my cupcake for life Said yessss.” Sukriti Kakar congratulated the couple in the comments section, while Asees Kaur also showered them with love and good wishes.

Who is Dhvani Bhanushali’s fiance Yash Bhanushali?

While Dhvani has shared several pictures from her engagement, not much is known about Yash Bhanushali. According to media reports, Yash is an entrepreneur with interests in gaming, esports and the creative industries. He is also associated with Orangutan, an Indian gaming and esports organisation. Unlike Dhvani, who is a familiar face in the music industry, Yash largely stays away from the spotlight.

Dhvani Bhanushali is one of India’s popular young singers. She rose to fame with her 2019 hit song Vaaste, which became a huge success among music lovers. Over the years, she has lent her voice to several popular Bollywood songs, including ‘Dilbar’ from Satyameva Jayate, ‘Duniyaa’ from Luka Chuppi, ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ from Saaho and ‘Leja Re’.

Apart from singing, Dhvani has also explored acting. She made her acting debut with the 2024 film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam.