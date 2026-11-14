Who owns Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa? Sister-in-law Ramola questions 1993 gift deed to Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow Jalsa embroiled in family property dispute. His sister-in-law Ramola Bachchan challenges 1993 gift deed to Jaya Bachchan.

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Amitabh Bachchan at Jalsa (PC- Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, has become the centre of a family property dispute. His sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan, has reportedly questioned the ownership of the property and challenged a 1993 gift deed through which it was transferred to Jaya Bachchan. She has alleged that the transfer took place without her knowledge or consent. The matter has now reached the office of the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri, where a hearing has begun. The dispute comes at a time when Jalsa continues to be a popular gathering spot for Amitabh’s fans, who visit the bungalow every Sunday to catch a glimpse of the actor.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Ramola, who is married to Amitabh’s younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan, has filed several complaints with the registration authorities over the past seven months. She claims that Jalsa was originally registered in her name before its ownership was transferred to Jaya through the gift deed.

Records of the Kapol Housing Society reportedly list Jaya Bachchan as the owner of the bungalow. However, the Maharashtra government’s Property Card still carries Ramola’s name. The issue reportedly came up again after attempts were made to replace her name with Jaya’s in the government records.

Ramola has also raised questions about how the gift deed was prepared in 1993. In her complaints, she has alleged that the document was made on plain paper without stamp duty being paid at the time. She has further claimed that it did not have the signatures of witnesses.

She has also questioned how the document was later registered and regularised under the Maharashtra government’s Abhay Yojana scheme.

Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani confirmed that a complaint had been received and a hearing had started. He said the parties involved had been asked to submit their responses.

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly did not respond to queries, while Jaya Bachchan could not be reached for a comment. A spokesperson for Abhishek Bachchan declined to comment, calling it an internal family matter. The authorities are yet to decide whether the disputed documents and ownership claims are valid.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan without bulletproof glass

Amid the property dispute, Amitabh Bachchan continued his weekly ‘Sunday Darshan’ tradition on November 8. The actor stepped out to greet fans gathered outside Jalsa and wished them a happy Diwali. The 84-year-old actor did not use the bulletproof glass that had surrounded him during his previous Sunday appearance. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, and film producer Bunty Walia were also present and looked after the security arrangements as Amitabh greeted his fans.

This was Amitabh’s second Sunday Darshan since a threatening letter sent to the Mumbai Mayor reportedly mentioned his name along with those of several other celebrities.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also reacted to the removal of the bulletproof glass. He said, “Whether bullet-proof glass is removed as it shows the government in bad light or threat is over, this is something only Amitabh Ji can answer. But Bollywood celebrities are living under fear of criminals inside Sabarmati jail.”

Sawant was referring to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Members of his gang had recently claimed responsibility for a firing attack on actor Tiger Shroff.