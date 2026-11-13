Who was Jayanta Mukherjee? Moushumi Chatterjee’s husband and Hemant Kumar’s son dies at 78

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee's husband Jayanta Mukherjee dies at Mumbai home, wife and daughter were by his side.

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Moushumi Chatterjee's husband Jayanta Mukherjee dies (PC-Instagram)

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee is mourning the loss of her husband, Jayanta Mukherjee. The film producer and composer passed away at their Mumbai residence on Thursday, November 12, following age-related health complications. He was in his late 70s and had reportedly been unwell for some time.

Jayanta’s health had deteriorated considerably in recent days. He was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, but doctors advised the family to bring him home due to the seriousness of his condition. He breathed his last at around 5:30 pm in the presence of his wife and daughter.

A source told NDTV, “He died yesterday at around 5:30 pm at his residence. His health had deteriorated significantly, and he was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. However, the doctors advised the family to take him home, saying that his condition was very serious. At the time of his death, his wife and daughter were with him at home. He was highly diabetic and had been suffering from deteriorating health for some time. His health reportedly began to decline after his elder daughter died following some family-related problems.”

Who was Jayanta Mukherjee?

Jayanta Mukherjee was a film producer and composer who worked on several projects during his career. He was associated with films such as Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979) and Biwi Aur Makan. Both Mazaaq and Do Ladke Dono Kadke featured Moushumi Chatterjee in prominent roles. He was also associated with the television show Talaash, which aired in 1992.

Jayanta belonged to a family with a strong musical legacy. He was the son of legendary singer and composer Hemant Kumar. Following his father’s footsteps, he explored music and worked in the music department of Biwi Aur Makan. He later also ventured into film production, mostly working behind the scenes.

Moushumi Chatterjee married Jayanta Mukherjee at 15

Moushumi Chatterjee was just 15 years old when she married Jayanta Mukherjee in 1972. Their marriage was arranged to fulfil the last wish of Moushumi’s aunt.

In an interview earlier this year, the veteran actor recalled how young she was when her engagement was fixed and how soon the wedding followed. After their marriage, the couple moved to Bombay, where Moushumi continued her journey in films.

At a time when marriage often meant the end of an actress’s career, Moushumi successfully balanced her personal and professional life. She went on to become a popular name in Hindi and Bengali cinema, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s.

Some of her well-known films include Anuraag, Naina, Kacche Dhaage, Benaam, Humshakal and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

Moushumi and Jayanta had two daughters, Payal Mukherjee and Megha Mukherjee. The family suffered a devastating loss in December 2019 when their elder daughter, Payal, passed away at the age of 45. Payal had reportedly been suffering from juvenile diabetes and had been hospitalised several times since 2017. Her condition gradually worsened, and she remained in a coma for an extended period before her death.