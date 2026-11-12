Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner’s final screen appearance to be in Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi

Prashant Tamang won hearts with his singing talent and went on to explore acting. Here's a look at his career, personal journey and memorable milestones.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/who-was-prashant-tamang-indian-idol-3-winners-final-screen-appearance-to-be-in-salman-khans-maatrubhumi-8544259/ Copy

Prashant Tamang's final screen appearance in Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming war drama, which has already attracted attention following the release of its trailer. The film promises to show the actor in a different avatar as an Indian Army officer. However, there is another reason the project holds special significance. It features an actor and singer whose journey from a police constable to a popular television personality and film actor inspired many people. His appearance in the film will also mark an emotional moment for those who followed his career over the years.

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner’s journey

Prashant Tamang, who won the third season of Indian Idol, will make his final screen appearance in Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The singer-turned-actor passed away in January 2026 in New Delhi. His role in the upcoming film has brought his journey back into the spotlight, with audiences getting an opportunity to see him on the big screen once again.

Prashant Tamang was born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, West Bengal. He was the son of Rupa Tamang and Madan Tamang and studied at St Robert School. Following his father’s death in an accident, Prashant had to leave his studies and join the Kolkata Police as a constable.

During his time in the police force, he became associated with the police orchestra, where he regularly showcased his singing talent. His performances helped him gain recognition and eventually encouraged him to audition for Indian Idol 3.

How Prashant Tamang became the winner of Indian Idol 3

Prashant’s journey on Indian Idol 3 changed his life. After clearing the Kolkata auditions, he gradually became one of the most popular contestants on the show. Although he received mixed reactions from the judges at different stages, viewers continued to support him.

Prashant eventually defeated Amit Paul to win the competition. Along with the title, he received a cash prize of Rs 1 crore and a car. He became widely known as the ‘Pride of the Hills’ for his popularity and the support he received from the people of the region.

Prashant Tamang’s music and acting career

After Indian Idol, Prashant released his debut album, Dhanyavad, which featured songs in Nepali and Hindi. He also lent his voice to several Nepali film projects, including Himmat 2. He later explored acting and made his film debut with Gorkha Paltan, which was released in 2010 and became a box office success.

Over the years, he appeared in films such as Angalo Yo Jo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma and Nishani. He also reached a wider Indian audience through the popular web series Paatal Lok, in which he played Daniel Acho.

Prashant Tamang’s final appearance in Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi

Prashant Tamang will be seen playing a senior Chinese Army officer in Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi. The role marks his final appearance on screen following his sudden death earlier this year on January 11, 2026, at the age of 43. He passed away in his sleep at his New Delhi residence after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

His presence in the film is particularly significant as it brings together his experience in acting and his journey beyond the singing reality show that first made him famous.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace stars Salman Khan in the role of an Indian Army officer. Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw and Ankur Bhatia are also part of the cast. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.