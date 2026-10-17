Why Did BMC Demolish Part Of Ajay Devgn And Kajol’s Juhu Bungalow? Here’s What We Know

Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s Juhu bungalow partly demolished by BMC over alleged unauthorised construction.

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Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Mumbai property has come under the spotlight after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reportedly demolished part of their Juhu bungalow. The action comes days after the civic body issued a stop-work notice over alleged unauthorised construction at the property.

According to a report by NDTV, the action was taken at the couple’s 7,802-square-foot bungalow in Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu. The BMC alleged that internal alterations, partition walls, changes to windows and other structural work were being carried out without the required municipal permissions.

Why did the BMC take action at Ajay Devgn’s bungalow?

The latest action follows a stop-work notice issued by the BMC on September 10, as reported by Hindustan Times. The notice concerned ongoing work on a proposed salon and spa at the property.

Issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the notice directed that construction work be stopped immediately and that valid permission documents be submitted. However, the civic body alleged that work continued at the bungalow despite the notice.

The matter began after the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society filed a complaint objecting to the proposed commercial use of the property. Residents reportedly raised concerns about increased visitor movement, parking, security and noise on the society’s narrow internal roads.

What did the BMC say about the construction?

Local corporator Sudha Singh reportedly said the BMC’s Building and Factory Department had found that the required permission for commercial use of the premises had not been produced.

The civic body subsequently sought relevant documents from the property owners and issued the stop-work notice after the necessary permissions were not provided. The Devgn family had reportedly sought four weeks to respond.

The action concerns alleged unauthorised construction and the proposed commercial use of the property. Further details about the demolition and the family’s response were not included in the reports cited.

Ajay Devgn’s latest film

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 3, the latest instalment in his popular thriller franchise. According to the figures provided, the film has collected ₹336.55 crore net in India within 16 days of its release.