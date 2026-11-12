Why has Kareena Kapoor Khan received legal notice over her Diwali look? Here’s what happened

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 30-carat emerald pendant sparks row, activist demands removal of her Diwali pictures

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Kareena Kapoor Khan gets slammed for her Diwali look (PC-Instagram)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Diwali look has landed her in controversy after a social activist objected to the way she wore a historic royal pendant featuring a Quranic verse. A legal notice dated November 11 has been sent to Kareena and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, who styled her for the festive occasion. The notice seeks the removal of the photographs and videos from social media, along with a public apology.

The controversy began after Kareena shared pictures of her Diwali appearance on Instagram. The actor wore a beige kaftan designed by Punit Balana, paired with a matching turban and a decorative kalgi. However, it was her 30-carat emerald pendant that drew attention and led to objections.

Read more: Kareena Kapoor Khan adds a royal twist to Diwali fashion with Bhopal heirloom and statement turban

The pendant features Ayat-ul-Kursi, the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah from the Holy Quran. It is believed to have belonged to the Begum of Bhopal and is said to have been passed down through the royal family before reaching Kareena.

Why was Kareena Kapoor Khan served a legal notice?

Social activist Abbas Hafeez issued the legal notice after objecting to the way the sacred Quranic inscription was presented in Kareena’s Diwali photographs. He has asked the actor and Rhea Kapoor to remove the pictures, videos and related posts from their social media accounts. The notice also seeks a written public apology and an assurance that the Quranic verse will not be displayed in a manner that could affect its religious sanctity.

Rhea Kapoor had also shared pictures of Kareena’s festive look on Instagram and described the jewellery as an heirloom associated with the former Bhopal royal family. She wrote: “Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by Punit Balana, wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the ‘Ayat-ul-Kursi.’”

What does the legal notice say?

The objection raised by Abbas Hafeez is specifically about the presentation of the pendant and not Kareena’s choice of clothes or jewellery. The legal notice states, “My client clarifies that he does not seek to comment on or control either person’s general clothing, personal choices or freedom to wear jewellery. However, his specific concern is that, when wearing and publicly presenting an item bearing Ayat-ul-Kursi, the overall presentation – including the attire in which it is displayed and the manner and context of the social-media post – should, in his view, reflect the reverence due to a sacred Quranic inscription. He considers that the attire and manner of presentation in the posts concerned did not demonstrate that level of reverence. This objection is confined to the presentation of this sacred pendant and is not a general comment on either person’s dress or lifestyle.”

The notice also refers to different religious opinions about wearing Quranic verses as jewellery. It highlights concerns about maintaining the sanctity of religious inscriptions.

It states: “Islamic scholars have expressed reservations about wearing Quranic verses as jewellery. Their guidance emphasises preserving the sanctity of such inscriptions and avoiding circumstances in which they may be treated disrespectfully; some scholars advise avoiding the practice altogether. Religious views may differ, and any specific scholarly position should be supported by an appropriate reference.”

The connection between Kareena and The Bhopal royal family

The pendant is believed to have a connection with the former royal family of Bhopal through Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan. Sajida Sultan, daughter of Bhopal’s last ruling Nawab, Hamidullah Khan, was Saif Ali Khan’s paternal grandmother. She married Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, and their son was former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif’s father.

The jewellery is reportedly an heirloom that was passed down through the family. It is believed that Kareena received the pendant after her marriage to Saif.

The legal notice also refers to the historical and cultural importance of the Begums of Bhopal. It mentions historical accounts of the royal women practising purdah and asks that the pendant’s association with the family be treated with sensitivity and respect.

Abbas Hafeez has clarified that the legal notice was not issued on behalf of any political party. Apart from seeking the removal of the social media posts and a written apology, he has requested that the Quranic inscription not be displayed in a manner that could diminish its religious significance.

Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have not yet publicly responded to the legal notice.