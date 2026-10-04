Yami Gautam REACTS to AI manipulation of photos amid Chuttamalle deepfake row, says ‘Kindly use images in original’

Yami Gautam has spoken about the growing use of artificial intelligence in altering celebrity photographs, urging media outlets to retain the authenticity of images they publish.

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Yami Gautam raises concern over AI-altered photos (PC: Twitter)

Artificial intelligence has made it easier to create and change images, but its growing use has also raised questions about consent and personal boundaries. Celebrities in particular have increasingly found themselves dealing with digitally altered photographs and videos circulating online. Yami Gautam has now spoken about one such concern, making a direct request to media organisations over the way her pictures are used. Her comments come at a time when the entertainment industry is already discussing the misuse of AI following a disturbing incident involving a manipulated video linked to Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Chuttamalle. The actress has asked that her own images be treated with greater care.

Yami Gautam asks media to use her original photos

Yami Gautam took to X on Sunday to request that media outlets avoid using AI to alter or manipulate her photographs taken during public appearances. She specifically asked publications to retain the original form of the images instead of digitally changing her appearance.

“Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request!” Yami wrote.

Her statement focuses on consent and the right of individuals to have control over how their likeness is digitally presented. The actress has not accused any particular media organisation of altering her pictures but has made her preference clear.

See Yami Gautam’s complete post here

A sincere request to the media Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form.

Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent.

Thank you in advance for respecting my request! — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 4, 2026

Yami’s appeal comes amid Chuttamalle deepfake controversy

The request comes shortly after a morphed AI-generated video involving Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from Chuttamalle, a song from their film Devara: Part 1, circulated online. Jr NTR strongly condemned the misuse of AI and called for action against those responsible for creating and spreading the manipulated content.

The incident has sparked wider conversations about the need for responsible use of artificial intelligence in entertainment and social media. Yami’s message similarly highlights why consent matters when technology is used to change a person’s appearance or likeness.

Yami Gautam’s recent National Award win

On the professional front, Yami recently added a major achievement to her career. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress at the 72nd National Film Awards, announced on September 22, 2026, for her performance in Article 370. The film was produced by her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Article 370 also received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Yami was most recently seen in a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s mega blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

About Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli

Yami is now preparing for her next major release, Nayyi Navelli. The film is directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan and marks his Bollywood directorial debut. It also represents his return to filmmaking after more than seven years.

The film is scheduled to release worldwide on October 16 in a tight clash with Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story. Alongside Yami, the cast includes Addinath M. Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in important role.