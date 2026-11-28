Yami Gautam turns 38: Aditya Dhar pens a romantic birthday note for wife, calls himself ‘Yami Paglu’

Aditya Dhar celebrated Yami Gautam's birthday with unseen holiday pictures and a sweet note, calling the actress his home, biggest strength, and fiercest supporter.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/yami-gautam-turns-38-aditya-dhar-pens-a-romantic-birthday-note-for-wife-calls-himself-yami-paglu-8548801/ Copy

Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt birthday note for Yami Gautam (PC: Instagram)

Birthdays often bring out the sweetest words from loved ones, and Aditya Dhar’s latest post for wife Yami Gautam is no exception. The filmmaker shared some personal pictures of the couple along with a heartfelt message celebrating the actress’s birthday. From calling her his biggest strength to sharing how she has helped him become a better person, Aditya’s note offered a glimpse into their relationship away from the spotlight. His affectionate sign-off also caught fans’ attention, adding a lovely personal touch to the birthday wish.

Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt birthday note for Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam turned 38 on November 28, 2026. On the occasion, husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared a series of unseen holiday pictures featuring the couple on Instagram.

In the pictures, Yami and Aditya can be seen smiling, laughing, and enjoying their time together. The photos offered fans a rare glimpse into their personal moments, as the couple generally keeps their family life away from the spotlight. Along with the pictures, Aditya penned an emotional note for Yami, calling her the most beautiful woman he has ever known. He praised her smile, her love for their family, and the support she has given him over the years.

“Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

The filmmaker also expressed admiration for how Yami manages her professional commitments while giving so much love to their family. He added, “The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me!.”

‘Yami Paglu’: Aditya Dhar’s sweet birthday wish wins hearts

Aditya ended his birthday message by wishing Yami happiness, love and blessings. He encouraged her to continue dreaming and shining, while promising to keep holding her hand, cheering her on and falling in love with her repeatedly.

He signed off with the hashtag #YamiPaglu, an affectionate reference to himself that caught the attention of fans. He concluded saying, “May life give you back a thousand times the happiness, love and blessings you bring into ours. Never stop dreaming, never stop shining and never forget just how extraordinary you are. Here’s to a lifetime of holding your hand, cheering you on and falling in love with you, over and over again. #YamiPaglu”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s love story

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar first met while working on Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was released in 2019. Aditya directed the film, while Yami played an undercover intelligence officer. Their professional association gradually developed into friendship during the film’s promotions, eventually turning into a relationship.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021, attended by close family members. They welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024 and have largely kept him away from the public eye.