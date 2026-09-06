Yash Johar birth anniversary: Karan Johar recalls late father’s final days, reveals his emotional chemotherapy conversation: ‘Just promise me…’

Karan Johar remembered his father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary with a deeply personal note. From childhood memories to his father’s final days, the filmmaker opened up about a conversation that has stayed with him for more than two decades.

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Karan Johar recalls late father Yash Johar's final days (PC: Instagram)

Some memories never really fade, especially when they are tied to a parent. On his late father Yash Johar’s birth anniversary, Karan Johar took a walk down memory lane and shared some deeply personal memories of the filmmaker and producer. Along with rare family photographs, Karan spoke about his father’s warmth, humour and the values he passed on to him. But it was his recollection of Yash Johar’s final days that made the tribute particularly emotional. He remembered a conversation they had after one of his father’s chemotherapy sessions, when Yash Johar shared something that Karan Johar has carried with him ever since.

Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary

Karan Johar shared rare childhood photographs with his parents and began his tribute on a warm, nostalgic note. Remembering his father Yash Johar’s sense of humour, he recalled an incident from the time Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released. Karan wrote about buying his first designer jacket from Burberry to celebrate the film’s success. When he proudly showed it to his father, Yash Johar jokingly told him, “Beta yeh Burberry nahi… bahut buri hai.” Karan remembered bursting into laughter almost immediately, describing it as a perfect example of his father’s simple and funny personality.

He also recalled how Yash Johar was always his biggest supporter. Even when Karan was struggling with his appearance, his father would encourage him and jokingly suggest that he should become a hero and learn horse riding. For Karan, however, his father was much more than a supportive parent. He was his hero because of his kindness, humility and selfless nature.

Yash Johar’s emotional confession after his chemo session

The most emotional part of Karan Johar’s tribute came when he remembered his father’s final days. Yash Johar was battling cancer, and after one of his chemotherapy sessions, he opened up to Karan about his fears.

Karan recalled his father telling him that he did not want to leave his family but felt that he was going to. He wrote, “In his last days he told me post his chemo session, ‘I don’t want to leave mom and you but I feel like I am going to… Just promise me you will always be kind… success means nothing if you’re not kind. And take care of mom, like i have.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

he further wrote, “When he was on the ventilator and I knew there wasn’t a ray of hope – I knew something was stopping him from travelling to the other side, I whispered in his ear, ‘Papa I will take care of mom like a parent and a child…I promise’”

The conversation stayed with Karan. When Yash Johar was later on a ventilator and Karan realised there was little hope, he whispered a promise to his father that he would look after his mother.

Karan Johar: ‘When you lose a parent, you gain a god’

Karan Johar went on to reflect on how losing his father changed him. He wrote that Yash Johar left a void in his life more than two decades ago, but he never wanted to fill that space.

For Karan, his father’s presence continues through the values he left behind. He described Yash Johar as his “God” and said he prays to him every day. He concluded by writing, “His levels began to drop and very soon…he went… He was waiting to hear just that… He left a void in my life 22 years ago that I refuse to fill…and I never will… When you lose a parent, you gain a god. He is my god. I pray to him everyday. What a blessing that is for me..”

Yash Johar passed away on June 26, 2004, at the age of 74 after battling cancer. He founded Dharma Productions in 1976 and went on to produce several successful Bollywood films like Duniya, Dostana, Agneepath, Gumrah, Duplicate, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and My Name Is Khan, and made an everlasting impact in the Hindi cinema. After his death, Karan Johar took forward the production house and built it into one of Bollywood’s most prominent banners.

More than 20 years later, Karan Johar’s tribute shows that his father’s biggest legacy was not just the films he made, but the values he left behind for his family.