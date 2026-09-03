Yash’s Toxic English version gets 17-minute shorter runtime in India, to release on September 4

Yash’s Toxic English version will release in India on September 4, with a runtime of 2 hours and 57 minutes. The English cut is 17 minutes shorter than the Indian-language version.

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Yash in Toxic (PC - Twitter)

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is getting a new version for Indian audiences. The English-language cut of the gangster drama will be released in cinemas across India on September 4 and will be 17 minutes shorter than the versions currently playing in Indian languages. The English version has a runtime of 2 hours and 57 minutes, while the Indian-language versions run for 3 hours and 14 minutes.

Toxic Gets A Shorter English Cut

The makers have confirmed that the English version is a shorter cut of the film. They have also said that Toxic was originally written and shot in English, along with other languages. The English version had already been released in overseas markets on August 26 as part of the film’s international release.

Now, the shorter cut is being brought to Indian theatres, giving English-speaking audiences in the country a chance to watch the film.

What Has Been Removed From Toxic?

The shorter runtime has led to questions about which scenes or sequences have been cut from the English version. However, the makers have not officially revealed the details. There has been speculation that songs such as Tabaahi and Madhosh could be among the portions trimmed for the English version. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the team.

With the film being 17 minutes shorter, the new version could offer audiences a more compact viewing experience.

Toxic Receives Mixed Response

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is one of Yash’s most ambitious films. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the period gangster drama has received a mixed-to-negative response from critics and audiences. The film also saw a drop in box-office collections after its opening. The English version released internationally on August 26 reportedly did not make a major impact in overseas markets.

The makers are now releasing the English cut in selected theatres across India, giving the film another opportunity to connect with audiences.

Toxic Cast And Story

Set in post-independence Goa, Toxic follows a gangster story with Yash in the lead role. The film features an ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Made on a large scale for both Indian and international audiences, the film was released in multiple languages.

The decision to bring a shorter English version to Indian cinemas is another attempt to reach a wider audience. It remains to be seen whether the tighter cut will receive a different response when it arrives in theatres on September 4.