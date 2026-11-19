Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Ayushmann Khurrana dismisses comparisons with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, says ‘Someone who takes stand…’

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about the values his character brings to the story and shares his perspective on modern relationships.

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Ayushmann Khurrana on Yeh Prem Mol Liya comparisons (PC: Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana has responded to the discussion surrounding his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Ever since its trailer was released, viewers have been drawing comparisons with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The two films have sparked conversations because of their take on relationships and family expectations. However, Ayushmann believes his new character follows a different path. At the trailer launch in Mumbai, the actor explained why Prem should not be compared with Ranveer Singh’s Rocky and spoke about the film’s approach to marriage, family and standing by one’s partner.

Ayushmann Khurrana says Prem is different from Rocky

At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Ayushmann addressed the comparisons and explained that his character belongs to Sooraj Barjatya’s style of storytelling. He described Prem as a “green flag” and said, “This is a Sooraj Barjatya film, and Prem is a green flag. In this film, he is someone who takes a stand for his wife’s family. Rocky’s character arc in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is different. Prem is very different from him. You cannot even compare the two.”

In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann plays Prem, who supports his newly married wife Purva, played by Sharvari, when she decides not to move into her in-laws’ home because she wants to take care of her own family. Instead of expecting her to adjust to traditional family arrangements, Prem chooses to stand by her decision.

Ayushmann says the film is not meant to be preachy

The actor also spoke about the film’s approach to relationships and family responsibilities. He said the story is not trying to promote a campaign or deliver a lecture. According to Ayushmann, the film simply presents a situation in which a woman chooses to stay with her family and her husband supports her.

He explained that women are often expected to make sacrifices after marriage. In this story, however, Purva chooses her family and Prem chooses to stand by her. The actor believes this makes his character different from the one played by Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar’s film.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a 2023 Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The story follows a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married, leading to clashes over traditions and modern values. The film also featured Late Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. According to Sacnilk, the film emerged as a commercial hit, earning a lifetime worldwide gross collection of Rs 357.50 crore.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya also stars Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026.