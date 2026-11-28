Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s film opens at Rs 4 crore, fails to beat Udta Teer

Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, opened in theatres on November 27, 2026. The romantic family drama recorded a modest opening amid competition from Gunmaaster G9 and Ramayana.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection Day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s latest film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, has finally released in theatres, bringing romance, family drama, and Sooraj Barjatya’s signature storytelling to the big screen. The film had generated considerable interest before its release, particularly among audiences looking forward to a traditional family entertainer. However, its opening-day performance has been more modest than expected. With the film now entering its first weekend, the box office numbers and audience response will be important in determining whether it can gain momentum in the coming days. Here is a look at Yeh Prem Mol Liya Day 1 office collection.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection Day 1

Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected around Rs 4 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk’s estimates. The film opened on Friday, November 27, 2026, and registered a slow start at the box office.

The film ran across 7,251 shows on its first day with an overall occupancy of 12.17%. Despite a wide theatrical release, it faced competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 and the ongoing theatrical run of Ramayana, which continued to attract audiences.

The opening-day performance is below the expectations surrounding the film before its release. However, the night shows witnessed some improvement in audience turnout, giving the film a chance to perform better over the weekend. The film’s Saturday and Sunday collections will be crucial, as family entertainers often depend on weekend auidence and word of mouth to sustain their theatrical run.

Can Yeh Prem Mol Liya benefit from weekend growth?

The opening day has given Yeh Prem Mol Liya a modest start, but the weekend could offer some relief. The film’s appeal lies in its romantic storyline, family-friendly theme, and familiar storytelling style associated with Sooraj Barjatya.

Audience reactions, particularly from families, will play an important role in deciding whether the film can attract more viewers over Saturday and Sunday. A good jump in collections could help it build a stronger theatrical run, while a steady performance will be necessary to maintain its presence in cinemas.

The film also faces competition from other releases like Gunmaaster G9 and Ramayana which is already running successfully in theatres. Its performance over the next two days will provide a clearer picture of its box office prospects.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. Ayushmann plays Prem Mishra, while Sharvari portrays Purva Solanki.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles.

Produced under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the romantic family drama marks Ayushmann’s entry into the iconic Prem character associated with Sooraj Barjatya’s films. Yeh Prem Mol Liya was released in cinemas on November 27, 2026.