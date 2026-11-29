Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection Day 2: Sooraj Barjatya’s film sees 31% jump, inches towards Rs 20 crore worldwide

Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya has picked up pace at the box office on Day 2. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the film has crossed Rs 9 crore in India.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection Day 2 (PC: IMDb)

A family drama often depends on word of mouth, and Sooraj Barjatya’s latest film – Yeh Prem Mol Liya, seems to be getting some support from weekend audiences. Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, opened with a modest collection on Friday, but Saturday brought a noticeable improvement. The film is competing with other theatrical releases, including Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9, while Ramayana continues to draw audiences even weeks after its release. Here’s how Yeh Prem Mol Liya performed on its Day 2 in theatres and what its latest box office numbers reveal.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection Day 2

Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected Rs 5.25 crore net in India on Day 2 across 7,126 shows, according to Sacnilk’s box office estimates. The film registered a growth of around 31.3% compared with its opening-day collection of Rs 4 crore.

This jump has taken the film’s total India net collection to Rs 9.25 crore in two days and its India gross collection stands at around Rs 11 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 16.87% on Day 2, with night shows performing better at 23%. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai were among the cities showing stronger occupancy, according to Sacnilk.

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The Saturday growth is a good news for the makers, especially as the film began its theatrical run on a low note. Sunday collections will be important as the film looks to cross the Rs 10 crore domestic net mark during its opening weekend.

The film also performed better than Gunmaaster G9 in the two-day domestic box office comparison, with Emraan Hashmi’s action thriller collecting Rs 8 crore net in India.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya worldwide box office collection Day 2

Yeh Prem Mol Liya has also made a decent start in overseas markets. The film collected Rs 4 crore on Day 2 from the overseas market, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 7.75 crore. So, currently Yeh Prem Mol Liya worldwide gross collection stands Rs 18.75 crore.

With Sunday being the final day of its opening weekend, the film will be looking for another increase in collections. A strong weekend followed by steady weekday numbers could help it build a more stable theatrical run.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. The film brings back the director’s familiar family-drama style, focusing on relationships, traditions, love, and the changing dynamics within a household.

Ayushmann plays Prem Mishra, a musician who decides to move into his wife’s family home after marriage. Sharvari plays Purva Solanki, who is responsible for taking care of the women in her family. Their relationship forms the centre of the story, which explores love, family responsibilities, and modern-day marriage.