Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer: Sooraj Barjatya challenges traditional marriage norms with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari

The trailer introduces an unusual post-marriage arrangement that puts family relationships and long-held expectations at the centre of the story.

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Sooraj Barjatya challenges traditional marriage norms in Yeh Prem Mol Liya (PC: Twitter)

Marriage, family and love take an interesting turn in the trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the upcoming film brings a different perspective to relationships by questioning some age-old expectations. The trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 18. Directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, the film promises a mix of romance, humour and family drama. With colourful visuals and a story centred on changing family dynamics, the film offers a glimpse of a relationship that does not follow the usual rules.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer shows Ayushmann moving into Sharvari’s home

The trailer follows Ayushmann and Sharvari as their relationship moves from dating towards marriage. However, things take an unexpected turn after the wedding. Instead of Sharvari moving into her husband’s house, Ayushmann’s character decides to live at his wife’s home with his family.

This brings a fresh twist to the traditional family setup often seen in Hindi films. However, a similar concept was explored earlier in Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In the 2023 film, Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee move into each other’s homes before their wedding to prove themselves as ideal partners to their respective families.

While both films explore a reversal of traditional family roles, Yeh Prem Mol Liya appears to take the idea in a different direction by focusing on the couple’s life after marriage.

The story also gives Sharvari’s character an important role in making decisions about their married life. Rather than expecting the woman to choose between her parental home and her husband’s family, the film appears to explore how a couple can make space for both sides.

Ayushmann and Sharvari’s chemistry adds to the romantic moments in the trailer. One dialogue that stands out is, “Agar itna bhi nahi kiya toh kya pyaar kiya?” It reflects the film’s central thought that love sometimes means stepping outside familiar expectations.

Sooraj Barjatya explores changing family traditions

Sooraj Barjatya is known for telling stories about love, relationships and family bonds. With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the filmmaker returns to the family entertainer genre but appears to bring a contemporary perspective to it.

The trailer retains the colourful presentation and emotional warmth associated with Rajshri Productions. At the same time, it touches upon changing roles within a marriage and the importance of understanding each other’s expectations. The film seems to combine light-hearted moments with conversations about family values and modern relationships.

See official trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya here

Yeh Prem Mol Liya cast and release date

Apart from Ayushmann and Sharvari, the film features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27.

The film is going to have a tight clash with Mysaa, an action drama-thriller starring Rashmika Mandanna and Gunmaaster G9, featuring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana.