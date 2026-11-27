Yeh Prem Mol Liya Twitter review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari’s family drama gets mixed reactions; netizens call it ‘heartwarming watch’

Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings together romance, family emotions, and relationships in Sooraj Barjatya's signature storytelling style. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, the film revolves around love and family bonds.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/yeh-prem-mol-liya-twitter-review-ayushmann-khurrana-sharvari-family-drama-gets-mixed-reactions-netizens-call-sooraj-barjatya-film-heartwarming-watch-check-reactions-8548353/ Copy

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

Sooraj Barjatya is back with a family drama, and this time he has brought Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari together for a story about love, relationships and the choices people make after marriage. Yeh Prem Mol Liya has finally released in theatres on November 27, 2026, and early audience reactions are beginning to surface online. While some viewers are appreciating its emotional moments, music and familiar Rajshri-style storytelling, others feel the film could have offered something fresher. With the film facing competition at the box office, the first-day response could play an important role in deciding how it performs over the weekend. Here’s what audiences are saying about the film.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Twitter review

Yeh Prem Mol Liya has received mixed-to-positive reactions from viewers on X, formerly Twitter. Several moviegoers have praised its emotional moments, family-drama, and strong performances by the cast, while some have pointed out issues with the storyline and its familiar approach.

One viewer gave the film 3.5 stars, calling it a good watch for families. The user felt the first half had some loopholes but found the second half emotional. However, they also described the story as something that felt familiar from the early 2000s, giving old school romance vibes.

Another viewer called the film ‘heartwarming’ and gave it four stars, appreciating the simplicity, honesty, traditions, and emotions associated with Sooraj Barjatya’s filmmaking style. The user also suggested that the film could surprise audiences through its emotional storytelling.

As of now, the early reactions to Yeh Prem Mol Liya shows that the film may appeal to viewers who enjoy family dramas and emotional stories. However, its old-school narrative could be a point of discussion for some viewers.

Check reactions for Yeh Prem Mol Liya

#OneWordReview…

#YehPremMolLiya: HEARTWARMING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Simplicity. Honesty. Purity. Goodness. Traditions… #SoorajBarjatya follows the #Rajshri template beautifully in #YPML… The film could just spring a big surprise – never underestimate the power of emotions! #YPMLReview At a time when event films are grabbing headlines and dominating conversations across social media, here comes #YPML – a film that reminds you of your roots, your sanskaar, the emotions that bind us, and the importance of familial ties. At the same time, #YPML is progressive in its outlook… It explores the changing dynamics of relationships and drives home an important message about partnership, equality, and understanding. Like all #SoorajBarjatya films, there’s a large family, marriage celebrations, songs, romance, and conflict… However, running parallel to all this is an unconventional plot that dares to challenge societal norms. Like his previous films, #SoorajBarjatya reserves the best for the second half… Most importantly, #YPML gently touches your heart, makes you believe in goodness, reinforces your respect for family, and stirs emotions that may have been sidelined or buried somewhere within you. The screenplay [Surabhi Horo] delivers some terrific moments [no spoilers]…

⭐️ The courtroom sequences – right at the beginning and again just before the climax – are fantastic.

⭐️ #SwanandKirkire’s outburst during the prayer meet is another standout moment.

⭐️ The significance of the toran ritual, explained brilliantly by #AnupamKher, is equally noteworthy. That said, the writing could’ve been sharper in certain portions, particularly in the first half… The narrative has its share of highs and lows, with the momentum fluctuating intermittently. #HimeshReshammiya’s soundtrack is lajawaab and emerges as one of the film’s biggest strengths… The title track and #JhumkaPatola are chartbusters and easily the pick of the lot, while #JaiAmbeBol and #BulayeChhathiMaa further enhance the film’s appeal. #AyushmannKhurrana slips into the character effortlessly… His maturity as an actor shines through in several dramatic moments… Get ready to be surprised by a delightfully impressive performance. #Sharvari looks gorgeous, and her performance is top-notch… What a delight to watch her on screen, displaying such a wide range as an actor! #AnupamKher excels… He brings a rare blend of emotional depth and conviction to the character – a performance that only an actor of his calibre can deliver. #SwanandKirkire springs a pleasant surprise… He has a pivotal role and is absolutely first-rate… Ditto for #GeetaAgrawalSharma, who shines every time she appears on screen. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Shruti Seth, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni, and Shaad Randhawa are all wonderful. ⭐️ Final word? #YehPremMolLiya is, in simple words, a saaf-suthri, manoranjan se bharpur, paarivarik film in the quintessential #Rajshri format… The film grips you slowly, but surely! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2026

Sharvari on her first ride with Ayushmann: “He brings such lovely energy… always curious, ready to explore. His range is insane, and working with him has been wonderful.”

#YehPremMolLiya — Times Yug Cinema (@TimesYugCinema) November 27, 2026

#YehPremMolLiya (Hindi|2026) – THEATRE. A 90s Style film & Music. Chartbuster Songs. Sharvari looks Beautiful & Awesome Perf. Gud Perf frm everyone. Colourful Visuals & Costumes. Convenient Writing. Gud 1st Hlf & Avg Lengthy 2nd Hlf. Emotionally charged. ‘OK’ Family Entertainer! https://t.co/uYWwMZZ3qD — CK Review (@CKReview1) November 27, 2026

#YehPremMolLiya #OneWordReview: HEARTWARMING ❤️

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5

A wholesome family entertainer filled with emotions, sanskaar, romance & strong family values. #Sooraj delivers a beautiful film, with #AyushmannKhurrana & #Sharvari impressing in their performances

#YPML #YehPremMolL https://t.co/aESOYheZhQ — Sanju (@sanjubabaw3) November 26, 2026

One word review ⭐⭐⭐½ awesome movie must watch with family

Storyline first half me kafi loophole hain

Second half kaafi emotional hai

Final verdict story early 2000 ki tipical story lagti hai

Idea kisi ko bhi pasand nahi aayega ki ladka………..

⭐⭐⭐½ #YehPremMolLiya https://t.co/7Xd1IJ1CB0 — Mohammad Riyaz (@riyaz765928) November 26, 2026

Finished watching #YehPremMolLiya and it is a good film and I can definitely see it clicking with upper middle class and affluent family audiences. My only complaint is how rushed the romance feels…Ayushmann’s character proposes marriage to Sharvari’s character on the very first day they actually have a conversation… Sooraj ji…2 3 din ya ek aadh hafta toh ghumne firne dete ek doosre ko janne dete…fir propose karwate bhai… Overall…a good family entertainer — ᎪᏙᏆ (@AVItheKKC) November 27, 2026

Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Plot and cast

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya follows Prem Mishra, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, and Purva Solanki, played by Sharvari. Their marriage comes with an unusual arrangement that challenges traditional family expectations.

According to IMDb, “When Purva refuses to leave her family after marriage, Prem proposes an unconventional solution: he and his family move into her home. As two households come together, love, traditions and family bonds are put to the test.”

The film explores how two families with different habits and expectations adjust to living together. It also touches upon love, responsibility, relationships and the importance of understanding each other.

The cast includes Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni, and Rajesh Kumar. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office prediction Day 1

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is expected to open with a decent collection at the box office. Early trade predictions suggest that the film could earn between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore net on its opening day.

The film’s advance booking has also shown a steady response. According to Sacnilk, it recorded pre-sales of Rs 5.44 crore, including blocked seats, ahead of its release.

However, the film is facing competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana (running in theatres).