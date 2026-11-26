Yeh Prem Mol Liya vs Gunmaaster G9 advance booking: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film edges past Emraan Hashmi’s actioner with Rs 6.92 crore

The two upcoming releases are heading into their opening day with competitive pre-release numbers, setting up an interesting box office comparison.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya tops Gunmaaster G9 in advance booking (PC: Twitter)

Two upcoming Hindi films are heading to theatres on November 27, and their advance booking numbers have already created an interesting box office contest. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari‘s family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya is competing with Emraan Hashmi‘s action thriller Gunmaaster G9. Both films have attracted audiences ahead of their release, with ticket sales showing strong interest in the two titles. While the difference in their overall collections is relatively small, the number of tickets sold tells a slightly different story. The latest booking figures offer a glimpse of how the films are performing before their opening day.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya takes the lead

According to the latest Sacnilk figures, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has collected Rs 6.92 crore in overall advance bookings across India as of 8 PM IST on November 26. The figure includes block seats, while the collection without block seats stands at Rs 3.79 crore.

The film has sold approximately 2.55 lakh advance tickets, including 1.41 lakh tickets without block seats. It has recorded 19,166 shows across 477 cities. The film has also registered 10 housefull shows and 19 fully sold shows. The NCR has emerged as a strong market for the film. Earlier figures recorded at 6:20 PM showed that the region had contributed Rs 46.70 lakh to its advance booking collection.

Gunmaaster G9 records higher ticket sales

Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 is close behind in the overall advance booking race. The film has collected Rs 6.83 crore across India as of 8 PM IST, including block seats. Without block seats, its collection stands at Rs 4.05 crore.

Despite trailing in the overall gross collection, the action thriller has sold more tickets than Yeh Prem Mol Liya. It has recorded 3.24 lakh advance tickets, including 2.14 lakh without block seats. The film has registered 20,762 shows across 524 cities, with 13 housefull shows and 48 fully sold shows. The NCR is also its leading market, contributing Rs 37.63 lakh according to the earlier booking update recorded at 6:20 PM.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya vs Gunmaaster G9 advance booking comparison

The latest numbers show that Yeh Prem Mol Liya is ahead by Rs 9 lakh in overall advance booking collections. However, Gunmaaster G9 has sold around 69,000 more tickets. Its collection without block seats is also higher, at Rs 4.05 crore compared to Yeh Prem Mol Liya’s Rs 3.79 crore.

Both films are scheduled to release in theatres on November 27. Their opening-day performance will provide a clearer picture of which film manages to attract more moviegoers.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. Its supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.

Gunmaaster G9 is directed by Aditya Datt and features Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Singh and Aparshakti Khurana. With less than a day left before their theatrical release, the competition between the two films remains close.