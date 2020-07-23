BJP’s National Vice President and Spokesperson Baijayant Jay Panda, on Wednesday, made a controversial tweet in which he alleged that a few Bollywood personalities have got links with ‘certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K’. Also Read - Anubhav Sinha Resigns From Bollywood, Changes His Twitter Profile to ‘Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood)’

His tweet mentioned that he had come across a shocking thread that showed links between Bollywood and ISI. He added that he 'urges patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them.' Panda, however, did not take any name while claiming the same. A few social media users who took notice of his tweet expressed shock while some asked him to reveal the names while making such serious allegations. Some others asked him to go for an NIA investigation.

Panda's tweet read, "Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them." (sic)

Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 22, 2020

The aggression against the Hindi film industry on social media is on a rise ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in June this year and his fans put the blame on the alleged ill practices like nepotism, groupism, favouritism and lobbying prevalent in Bollywood. The latest claims made by Panda just add more to this hatred. Your thoughts?