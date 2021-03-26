Mumbai: The biggest digital event of the year – the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021 is finally here. It’s a one-of-a-kind celebration of the outstanding performers, creators, influencers across Bollywood, OTT, Television, South Cinema, Bhojpuri films and social media. The audience has not only nominated but also voted for their favourites and picked the winners from hundreds of nominees, across 60 categories. Joining the audience to choose the best out of the best is our esteemed jury panel with celebrities like Gulshan Grover, Tarun Mansukhani, Urvashi Dholakia, Tinaa Datta, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Akshaye Rathi and Ramesh Bala. Also Read - Asha Bhosle And Granddaughter Zanai Celebrate Maharashtra Ratna Award With Cake, Sweets, And Lot of Swag

The gala digital awards show is being hosted by everyone's favourite Bhabhi, actress Saumya Tandon joined by the funny and witty RJ and actor Pritam Pyaare. To match their quirk, the winners from Bollywood, Television, OTT and more will be sharing their thrill and excitement of winning at the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021, which is hatke than any other awards that there is.

But when talking about the best of 2020, we can't ignore the void that the year left in our lives. It is only obvious to remember the powerhouse of talent and dance king whom we lost last year, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The Chhichhore star will be given a fitting tribute through a dance performance on some of the most loved songs starring him.

In the endeavour to truly celebrate the world of entertainment like no other award show in the country, the ceremony has been culminated into a star-studded conclave, with two-panel discussions. Celebrities like actresses Neetu Chandra, Ahana Kumra, Anupria Goenka, Urvashi Dholakia, producer and actress Divya Khosla Kumar, producer, writer, director, Palki Malhotra, screenwriter Mayur Puri, senior trade analyst Ramesh Bala and film exhibitor and trade expert Akshaye Rathi have come together to discuss the future of entertainment, the lessons learnt in the OTT culture and the trends in content creation and consumption.

