Ranjeet, who is considered one of the most famous villains of Bollywood, is an avid social media user and keeps sharing videos and old pictures with his fans. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen dancing with his daughter Divyanka Bedi to the tunes of Mehbooba. The nearly 80-years-old actor captioned the post as, "Nearing 80 yrs, only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)".

In the viral video, Divyanka can be seen teaching the legendary actor how to dance and he did it so well. They both then laugh and hug each other. Their adorable bond can bring a smile on your face.

Watch the video here:



Amid the lockdown, Ranjeet is pursuing a new passion – painting and finds it therapeutic. He even wants to display his artwork in an exhibition.

View this post on Instagram Ayyeee. Papa Ranjeet ne apne hathon mai naya hathiyar le liya hai. A post shared by Ranjeet (@ranjeetthegoli) on Apr 7, 2020 at 4:55am PDT

In January, Ranjeet joined a fitness studio in Juhu where his daughter helped in workout sessions. The actor said he feels rejuvenated after the workout sessions. Age is just a number for him. It is never too late to exercise.

On the work front, Ranjeet has played mostly character roles, with roles as the villain dominating his over 200 Hindi films. Ranjeet played a positive character throughout the TV series Aisa Des Hai Mera. He has also worked in a number of Punjabi films such as Rab Ne Banayian Jodiyan and Man Jeete Jag Jeet.

He was last seen in Housefull 4, Welcome Back, Shootout At Wadala to name a few.