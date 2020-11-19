Actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is going to release on August 11, 2022. The makers made the official release date announcement on Thursday morning and revealed that the big mythological drama is going to hit the screens as the Independence Day release in the year 2022. Also Read - Bobby Deol to Sushmita Sen, Bollywood Actors Who Gave OTT Boost to Their Careers

Directed by Om Raut, who did a splendid directorial debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year, Adipurush is the retelling of Ramayana in which Prabhas plays the role of Lord Rama and Saif once again becomes the antagonist and plays the role of Ravana.

Announcing the release date of Adipurush, Prabhas simply took to his Instagram account and wrote, "#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022″ (sic) The rest of the film's cast is yet to be locked while the makers are expected to begin shooting by January 2021.

Earlier, talking about the grandeur of the film and how he chose Prabhas to be his Lord Rama, Raut was quoted saying, ” have seen him [as the lead] in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me.”

Prabhas has reportedly begun his archery lessons for the film. Adipurush is going to be a 3D action drama which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

Excited much?