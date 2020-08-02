Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been tested negative for COVID-19 and discharged from the hospital, revealed his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan in a Twitter post. On Sunday evening, Junior Bachchan posted about his father’s recovery and thanked the fans and the admirers for their wishes and prayers. He also mentioned that while the megastar has been discharged, he is yet to be tested negative for the coronavirus. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan 'Bows Down' For His Late Friend Amar Singh in a Heartfelt Post After Politician's Demise

“🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽” he posted on Twitter, followed by another tweet that read, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽 I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽” (sic) Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Says Doctors Are 'Gods in White', Dedicates a Heartfelt Note to Them From The Hospital

Both Big and his son were the first people in the family to have contracted the virus over three weeks back. Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were also admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms of the disease. However, they were tested negative a few days later and discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening. Shah revealed the news himself and asked all who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves checked and stay under isolation.