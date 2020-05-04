Over 70 celebrities in the country came together to raise funds for the people affected with COVID-19 in India at a massive concert called iForIndia. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also participated in the concert and did her bit in raising the funds by talking about late actor Rishi Kapoor who recently passed away after a year-long battle with cancer. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Sketches to Thank All Selfless Services During COVID-19

In his few seconds of speech, Bachchan reminisced the time spent with dear Chintu and how the late actor was the walking example of exuberance and life. He said what he also wrote about in his Instagram post remembering Rishi Kapoor. Bachchan recalled the times when he used to see a young Kapoor in the makeup room of the RK Studios where his father – showman Raj Kapoor, also used to prep up for his roles in the film. The actor then talked about visiting Kapoor’s house to meet Raj Kapoor and how he always found the late actor full of life. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Shares Hilarious Scene From Amar Akbar Anthony, Says 'Grief Will Never Leave But Show Must go on'

Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor's Death, Answers Why Losing Younger Celeb Feels More Tragic Than Losing an Elder

#IForIndia Bollywood concert for COVID 19 relief | Full Video #IForIndia is LIVE! Your favorite leading actors, musicians, singers, sportspersons and business leaders are here to entertain you from their homes, with performances straight from their hearts. They promised to keep the show going and now it’s time to play your part! 100% of all proceeds of #IForIndia will go to GiveIndia’s Covid 19 relief efforts. This will help provide PPE kits to healthcare workers and food, rations, and cash relief to daily wagers and migrant workers. Do your bit. DONATE NOW! Press the Donate button | For UPI Payments please visit – https://pages.razorpay.com/IforIndia | Click here fb.me/IforIndiaFundraiser Min donation INR 150/-.All Debit/Credit Cards on Visa/Mastercard/Rupay. For UPI (no min limit)#IForIndia is produced by, and posted here on behalf of, Fountainhead Entertainment Pvt Ltd who are responsible for the content. Facebook app यांनी वर पोस्ट केले रविवार, ३ मे, २०२०

This is what he said in the video as part of the iForIndia concert:

“I had seen him at his home… a young, energetic and a bubbly and mischievous in his eyes. Those were the rare occasions where I had the privilege of spend evening sat Raj Ji’s home. I would more often then see him at RK Studios where he was prepping for his role in Bobby. His training used to happen in the iconic makeup room of the RK Studios – the large makeup room – at the end of the corridor of the first floor at RK studio. That special makeup room of Raj Ji. He had a walk that was confident and determined, style and a stride which was similar to his grandfather’s walk – legendary Prithviraj Kapoor. I had seen Prthiviraj Ji walk like that and Chintu’s walk was reminisced of that. We worked in several films together – Chintu and I – Kabhi Kabhi, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Goli, and more recently, 102 Not Out. When he spoke his line,s you believed every word of it – that was the genuineness and the sincerity of how he spoke, there were never any alternatives to the way he spoke his dialogues. And there’s never been any other that could lip-synch a song as perfectly as he would. He had a playful attitude all the time, that was infectious on the sets. Even in the most grave sequences that we would about to shoot, he would discover the comedic spark and we would all crack up. Even at formal events, he would find that little attractive light and light-hearted moments that would lighten the situation. When there was a lapse in the shooting, the shot is being ready, he would never stop or remain still. He would gather people and play cards… it was not fun, it was competition amongst all of us. During the time of his diagnosis and his treatment, he never ever lamented his condition. It was always “I’ll see you soon, I’ll be back shortly.”

The other stars who were seen asking people to donate and do their bit to help India overcome this pandemic are Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Mira Nair, Badshah, Vishal Bharadwaj-Rekha Bharadwaj, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shankar Mahadevan, Pritam Chakraborty-Arijit Singh, Hariharan, and Aamir Khan among others.