Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh together: It's been seven years since we saw actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor together on-screen. The first and the last movie that did in which they both had a full-fledged role was Gunday (2014), and another was Finding Fanny in which Arjun played the lead while Ranveer had a special appearance. Their fans have been longing to see them on screen again and in an interview with india.com recently, Arjun answered when he is going to reunite with Ranveer.

Arjun said that he understands the audience's wish to see him and Ranveer together and they are exactly like how their fans assume them to be in real life. The actor, who is currently busy garnering appreciation for his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, mentioned that they are constantly in touch and they are as 'silly' as ever. Adding that they would love to reunite soon, Arjun said, "We both would love to (do a movie together). We are constantly in touch and we behave as silly as always. Gunday was ahead of its time in terms of two boys being put together in a nice commercial entertainer. It's inevitable that I and Ranveer will be back soon. Now is the time for these kinds of ensemble movies I believe".

When asked if a movie was offered to them together after the success of Gunday, Arjun said that a lot of people talked to them about making a movie but nothing could get finalised. "Not directly. Like we meet at events and people come to us and say that we want to make a film with you together. There's a lot of chatter around our pairing but we haven't been offered any concrete film yet," he said.

Arjun is waiting for his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns that places him alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Mohit Suri. Ranveer, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his movie ’83 which has been delayed due to the pandemic and is directed by Kabir Khan. He also has Cirkus with Rohit Shetty up his sleeves.

