The new song from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara is out. Titled Khulke Jeene Ka, it's sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa while the lyrics are penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The latest song from the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is a soulful track. Trust AR Rahman for the same! It shows the beautiful local streets of Paris where Sushant's Manny and Sanjana's Kizie roam around with the latter's mother, played by Swastika Mukherjee. Khulke Jeene Ka shows the fun side of a relationship and explores the bonding of its lead characters a bit more than the last two songs – Taare Gin and the titled track that were released earlier this month.

The song shows two friends turning into lovers and yet keeping their friendship intact. It also explores the beautiful bonding between a mother and a daughter where there's only care and fondness for each other. The mother here is as happy to see her daughter falling in love as happy the daughter is to see the sweet madness of her boyfriend. Watch the video here:

Dil Bechara is special for the fans of Sushant all across the world. While the film has got a new meaning after the actor’s demise, the songs keep adding to the excitement around its release. Apart from being the late actor’s last feature film, it’s also Sanjana’s debut Hindi movie. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the famous John Green book by the same name. The book was also adapted into a Hollywood film.

Dil Bechara is streaming on Disney+Hostar from July 24.