Mumbai: The man who claimed to blow up superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat has now been arrested. As reported by Instant Bollywood, the accused has been arrested from Jabalpur by the Madhya Pradesh Police. The accused is named Jitesh Thakur and has been booked under sections 182, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

"We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying that a call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur. They sought our help in arresting the man. We have picked him up and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," said CSP Alok Sharma as cited by Lehren.

It has also been reported that the accused is a regular offender who made drunk fake calls on CM Helpline number in the past as well. "He does not have any motive. He often gets drunk and then makes these calls. We found out that his married life has not been going smooth because of which he has been disturbed lately," CSP told Lehren.

For the unversed, Maharashtra police received a call on January 6 from a person who threatened to blow up multiple places in Mumbai including Shah Rukh Khan‘s luxurious house Mannat. However, Maharashtra Police immediately acted upon and traced the contact number which turned out to be in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he was last seen on-screen in the 2018 movie Zero. While the actor has not officially announced any movie after that, he has reportedly signed three biggies – Atlee’s next, Pathan with YRF, and another film with Rajkumar Hirani.