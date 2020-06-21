Director Sandeep Vanga, whose debut Hindi film Kabir Singh has completed a year today, is working on his next which reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor. A report in Mid-Day suggests that the film has been titled Devil and the actor has given a verbal nod to work in it, however, the final decision is yet to be taken. Devil is a dark film that is expected to show a more toxic protagonist that Shahid Kapoor‘s Kabir Singh. And that’s exactly what Ranbir has liked about the film. Also Read - Kabir Singh-Inspired TikTok Star Kills a Girl, Sandeep Vanga Says His Film 'Doesn't Endorse Murder'

The daily quoted a source close to the development saying that Sandeep had narrated the film to Ranbir in September last year and he had agreed to come on board. Then in January again, the director went ahead with another narration to the actor. Meanwhile, rumours started surfacing that he had signed Baahubali star Prabhas for the role. However, the daily reports that Ranbir is still on board and is waiting for his meeting with Sandeep in August this year where the final script will be locked. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor in Kabir Singh-Director Sandeep Reddy's Crime Drama After Brahmastra And Shamshera?

“Darkness and toxicity in Devil will be much more intense than seen in Kabir Singh. Ranbir may garner much more criticism than Shahid Kapoor did,” the source told the daily. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Takes a Dig at Sandeep Reddy For His Sexist Statements Justifying Violence in Kabir Singh

It is also believed that Ranbir was further pushed by his best friend and director Ayan Mukerji to take up Devil because he thinks that it is going to be one of the most defining movies of Ranbir’s career.

As of now, the actor has got three films in works – Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, YRF’s Shamshera, and a yet-to-be-titled film with Luv Ranjan.