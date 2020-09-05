The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty‘s brother Showik Chakraborty, and house manager Samuel Miranda in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Friday night. Now, as reported by Mid-Day, Showik has confessed to the NCB that he was getting drugs and Rhea used to ask him to get drugs. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: List of Drug Peddlers Involved And Arrested- Know Everything

The report quoted an NCB officer saying, "Showik was dealing with at least five-six drug peddlers. Rhea used to ask him to get drugs. So he would provide the contacts of drug peddlers to Miranda, who was responsible for picking them up and making payments."

The Deputy Director of Operations (NCB), KPS Malhotra, said that they arrested the two accused in the case after several hours of questioning on Friday. Rhea has also been summoned now after Showik and Samuel's arrest.

Before the arrest, at around 6:40 am on Friday, the residences of both Rhea and Samuel were raided. The latter’s residence in Sahar was raided by the newly appointed zonal director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede who seized a few old mobile phones and documents from the house.

As mentioned in the daily, the NCB has so far arrested four people in the case and recovered 59 grams of marijuana (ganja). Abdel Basit Parihar, one of the drug peddlers have been sent to police remand till September 9 and the NCB found out that he was paid via Google Play by Showik.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on June 14. While the initial case was being investigated by the CBI, the late actor’s father registered an FIR in Bihar on July 25 accusing Rhea and a few others of abetting his son’s alleged suicide. In August, the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing a separate money laundering case against Rhea, retrieved a deleted WhatsApp chat allegedly proving that drugs were supplied to Rhea and SSR.