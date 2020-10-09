After actor Payal Ghosh‘s lawyer Nitin Satpute agreed in the court to tender an apology in the Richa Chadha defamation case, the actor took to Twitter to say that she won’t be apologising. Payal’s U-turn from what her lawyer told the court in the last hearing of the case was called out by Richa but without raising any voice. The Masaan star took to Instagram to simply share a copy of the court’s agreement in which Payal’s lawyer has agreed to apologise to Richa for calling her names and using derogatory language to damage her reputation. Also Read - Payal Ghosh's Flip in Richa Chadha Case: Tweets 'Not Sorry' After Agreeing to Apologise in Court

A part of the court's order, as shared by Richa, reads, "At this stage, Mr Satpute representing the defendant no. 1 states on instruction that defendant no. 1 never intended to defame anyone and this his client is desirous of withdrawing her statement pertaining to the plaintiff. Mr Satpute states that the defendant no. 1 will also tender an unconditional apology." (sic)

Payal, meanwhile, after tweeting that she’s not sorry and she’s not going to apologise to Richa, flew down to Delhi to be with a friend. The actor got involved in a legal fight with Richa after she mentioned her name in an interview and called her names. In her defense, she later said that she was just mentioning what filmmaker Anurag Kashyap thought about Richa. The interview landed her in trouble when Richa filed a defamation case and sued Payal for Rs 1.1 crore as damage charges. As mentioned in the agreement, the damage claim stands withdrawn if Payal tenders an apology and withdraw her statements in the matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, during the proceedings in the court, Payal’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute cited Payal’s idea of women empowerment and how her fight is not against any woman while mentioning that she was ready to tender an apology to Richa. “My client is ready to withdraw her statement and tenders an apology. She always stands by other women as we live in a male-dominated society,” he told the court hours before Payal refused to apologise to Richa on Twitter and wrote, “I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry” (sic)

I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/xtAJ31RnpT — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

The next hearing in the case, as scheduled by Justice AK Menon, is on October 12 by which both Payal and Richa shall submit their consent terms including the former’s apology.