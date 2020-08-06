A day after slamming the Indian media for dragging his name in the twin alleged suicide cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, actor Sooraj Pancholi talked to a news channel to explain his ordeal. The actor, who is already fighting a battle of perception in the Jiah Khan suicide case for years, said that he is not associated with either Disha or Sushant and taking his name in various conspiracy theories is only harming his family. Sooraj said that he doesn’t know if SSR was killed or he died by suicide by the people who are targeting him in the case definitely want him to end his life. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi's Mother Zarina Wahab Breaks Silence

The actor said that he has worked hard to make a place for himself in the industry and the struggle is still on. Sooraj added that he has pursued an acting course, done training on the sets, and assisted filmmakers on various films to find out his route in the industry and he’s not going to leave all of that easily. “I have done everything possible to get my first film. So, this is my passion and I’m not going to give up that easy. And these people who are talking about me should have some sense and should have some kind of humanity. Because yeh fair nahi hai. They are destroying my life. I don’t know whether Sushant committed suicide or not. I don’t know. But these people will definitely drive me to commit suicide. I would like to say that,” he told India Today. Also Read - Sooraj Pancholi Dismisses Having Connection With Disha Salian, Says 'Never Met Her, Found About Her After Sushant's Death'

As per various theories doing the rounds, Sooraj had thrown a party at his place on the night of June 13, a day before SSR died. It is also rumoured that the actor and Disha were a part of the same circle. However, both Sooraj and his family have been denying the reports. Earlier, a few news channels also showcased a picture of Sooraj with one of his female friends, claiming that the girl in the picture was Disha. However, the actor took to Instagram to ridicule the media for sharing fake pictures. He busted the rumours and mentioned that the girl in the picture was actually his friend named Anushri Gaur who doesn’t even live in India.

In his interview with the channel, Sooraj continued to mention that his family is thinking about him and fearing for his well-being all the time because of these rumours. He revealed that when Sushant died, his mother kept asking him to open up and discuss the issues if something has been bothering him. However, Sooraj said that he’s a reserved man and doesn’t like to share much. “I am trying to stay positive right now. You know, as strong and as positive as I can be, I don’t discuss this with my family because I know they are already in a lot of stress because of me, thinking about me all the time. In fact, my mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’ I’m not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don’t discuss with my family because I know they’re stressed because of me,” he explained.