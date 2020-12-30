The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it is carrying out an intensive and thorough probe into the death of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They also revealed that they are using advanced mobile forensic equipment for analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower location related to the case. Also Read - Rumoured Couples Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khattar Jet-Off To Maldives To Ring In Their New Year

Replying to Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy, Superintendent of Police, CBI, Nupur Prasad, said in an official statement, "The CBI is conducting the investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During the investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date."

She even said that the CBI team visited Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave a nod for the federal agency probe. She further stated that a team of experienced investigating officers was constituted for looking into the circumstances leading to Sushant's 'unnatural death'. She said that the investigating team took over the case papers of Patna Police FIR and even collected case papers from Mumbai Police. She further added that the team has also visited all places of concern such as Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram's Manesar, and Patna.

She said, “The investigating team and senior officers also visited the place of incident on numerous occasions for a better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident. The experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi, which is considered to be the best in their field, also visited and examined the place of incident. The experts also carried out a simulation exercise. Forensic medicine experts also visited the place of incident, and the mortuary of Cooper Hospital during the night and also discussed the case with autopsy surgeons to understand the procedure of post-mortem adopted by them.

The CBI officer also said that during their investigation, the concerned witnesses have been examined to understand the circumstances, apprehensions raised by the complainant, his family members, and other independent sources. She said, “Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard.”

“The CBI is also carrying out advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest software for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for the analysis of dump data of the of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case,” she added.

Apart from CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also registered money-laundering case and drug-related case, respectively. CBI interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, his flatmate Sidharth Pithani, his house help Samuel Miranda, among others. They have even recorded the statements of Sushant’s family members including his father KK Singh, sister Rani Singh and Mitu Singh.

The CBI responded to Swany after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead at his Mumbai’s Bandra residence on June 14.