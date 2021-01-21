Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 35 today. While his fans are remembering the talented actor on his 35th birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to launch a series of tweets reminding all that the ‘movie mafia’ was behind his alleged suicide. The actor, who has been speaking her mind in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case from the very beginning, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to once again mention the likes of Karan Johar, Yash Raj Films (YRF), Mahesh Bhatt, and others to prove her point. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Famous SSR Dialogues That Will Make You Look at Things in a Different Way

Kangana wrote how she regrets not being there for Sushant when he probably needed the support of someone who could understand him. The actor said, “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish …

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay"

The Manikarnika star went on to allege that SSR always spoke about the 'movie mafia' and how some people in the industry were allegedly trying to defame him and shun him out of the industry. "Never forget before his death Sushant wrote on his social media that movie mafia is trying to throw him out of film industry and sought help from his followers in making his film a success. he complained about nepotism in his interviews. His blockbuster films were declared flop," she wrote.

Kangana once again dragged Karan Johar in her tweet and alleged that he tried to sabotage Sushant’s career by ‘showing him big dream’ and then ‘dumping his film on streaming’. She also accused Mahesh Bhatt and his ‘children’ to trigger the late actor’s anxiety by telling him that ‘he will die Parveen Babi death’. Check out the entire timeline here:

Three federal probing agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but nothing concrete has come out yet in any investigation. Meanwhile, Kangana has been constantly accusing a few people from the Hindi film industry of pushing Sushant into depression and ganging up against up when he had been trying to perform as one of the rising stars in the industry.