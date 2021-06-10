Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s plea to stop the release of Nyay: The Justice, a film based on SSR’s life, has been dismissed by the Delhi High Court. The court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the film after Krishna Kishore Singh, the late actor’s father filed a petition claiming that the movie attempts to harm the reputation of his son, and cause mental trauma to the family members. The petition also mentioned that it has been backed by people accused in Sushant’s death case that is being investigated by the CBI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin Shares Unknown Facts And Rare Stories | Exclusive Interview

Sushant's father had urged the court to now allow anyone to use his late son's name or reference to him in any movie, show, or other kinds of project. He had also mentioned that the makers of Nyay didn't obtain any permission from the family before making the film based on Sushant. The producers, however, claimed that their film has nothing to do with Sushant or his work. Opposing KK Singh's plea in the court, the makers said that Nyay: The Justice doesn't hold any reference to Sushant nor does it carry his name or likeness and it's certainly not a biopic on the late actor.

Even though the court dismissed Singh's petition and allowed the release of the film, it also asked the makers of the film to keep an honest account of the revenue earned from the film through all the ways including the sales rights.

In his petition to the Delhi High Court, Sushant’s father had sought damages of Rs 2 crore from the filmmakers for harassment, mental trauma, and loss of reputation. The petition also claimed that if any project gets made on the life of Sushant, ‘it would affect the right of the victim and deceased for a free and fair trial as it may cause prejudice to them.’

Sushant died on June 14, 2020. Mumbai Police found him hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in the Bandra area of the city. While the police called it a case of suicide in its preliminary investigation, Sushant’s family lodged a separate FIR in Bihar requesting a CBI inquiry into the case. The central probing agency continues to investigate the matter but nothing concrete has come out yet.