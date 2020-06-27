A video of actor Swara Bhasker asking Karan Johar about nepotism in Bollywood has been doing the rounds on social media. Now, Swara herself took notice of the video and all the reporting about how she confronted Johar for being the king of nepotism in Bollywood. The actor, however, backed KJo for taking the question heads on and answering it in a calm manner. In a tweet made on Saturday, Swara mentioned that the popular director-producer should be praised for the way he answered the question and how even though he had the power to delete the entire ‘nepotism debate’ part from his chat show Koffee With Karan, he chose not to do it. Also Read - Hina Khan Tells You Exactly Why Nepotism is an Issue That Needs to be Addressed Again And Again

Swara’s tweet read, “Let’s take a moment & acknowledge that @karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let’s also acknowledge that he didn’t have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud’ve.” (sic) Also Read - Swara Bhasker Responds to Prasoon Joshi's Tweet Criticising Her Amazon Web-Show Rasbhari

Karan Johar is one of the top faces from Bollywood who’s being brutally trolled and strongly criticised on social media after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It is a general belief that Sushant decided to end his life as a result of constant restriction from the big leading film production houses that had allegedly banned him. While none of this has been verified by the police and the investigation in the case is still on, the hatred against Karan, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others has spiked.

Karan Johar is one of the prominent names that has surfaced in the case also because he has already been a major part of the entire discourse around nepotism in the industry ever since Kangana Ranaut appeared in his chat show and accused him of being the leading member of Bollywood mafia club. KJo has not yet said anything on the matter related to Sushant except an Instagram post that he made when the news of the actor’s death surfaced in which he regretted not being in touch with the late actor.