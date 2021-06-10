Mumbai: Actor Boman Irani’s mother Jerbanoo Irani passed away on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness. She breathed her last at her Mumbai residence. She was 94.

Boman Irani took to Instagram sharing the sad news and paid tribute to his mother. The actor also mentioned that she was not just a mother to him but a father as well. Boman’s father had passed away just six months before his birth. ”She played the role of both mother and father to me, since she was 32. What a spirit she was. Filled with funny stories that only she could tell. The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets, even when there wasn’t much there,” he wrote.

Boman also added that his mother loved food and songs and said, ”She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end.” The actor also mentioned that his mother would always advise him that his goal is to make people smile with his acting skills. ”She always said ‘“You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile,” Boman recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

”Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango. She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished. She was, and always will be…….A Star,” Boman wrote.

Several celebrities including Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza, Ritesh Deshmukh and Kriti Kharbanda took to the comment section expressing grief. While Mouni Roy wrote, ”So so sorry for your loss. Lots of love,” Dia Mirza and Ritesh Deshmukh also dropped heart emojis.