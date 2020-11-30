As per the reports in Chennai, a bomb threat has been issued to actor Kollywood actor Chhiyaan Vikram by an unidentified person. The Chennai police are reportedly performing search operations at the actor’s residence in Chennai after getting an anonymous call. A press release revealed an anonymous caller warned police officials of a bomb in Vikram’s house. Also Read - Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Row: Vijay Sethupathi's Daughter Receives Rape Threat, Chennai Police Registers Case

Chhiyaan Vikram’s residence in Chennai’s Besant Nagar received the threat. The call was placed at the police control room. Earlier, hoax bomb threats were issued to the residences of Rajinikanth, Vijay and to the old office of Suriya. But, later on it turned out to be a hoax and the calls were made by fans. Also Read - Bomb Threat Issued to Rajinikanth, Chennai Police Begins Search Operation

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram was last seen in Kadaram Kondan. will be next seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra. The film’s shooting was wrapped up after the lockdown was lifted. The film has Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Miya George, Robo Shankar playing important roles. AR Rahman has composed music for the film. Also Read - Ramya Krishnan And Her Driver Under Police Custody After Chennai Police Seizes 104 Liquor Bottles From Her Car

He is also part of Ponniyin Selvan. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam. Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayaram play important roles in the film.