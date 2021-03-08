Bombay Begums web series lead online in HD quality: Netflix’s latest outing Bombay Begums featuring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand has released on Netflix on Monday, March 8, 2021. The web series is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and has hit online today and created the right buzz on the internet. It is sad to know that the web series has been leaked online for free high definition downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. The leak might affect the collection, user count of the film and this has left the makers worried. Also Read - Nenjam Marappathillai Movie Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Bombay Begums revolves around the story of five ambitious women from various walks of life who navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai. These 5 women Rani, Fatima, Ayesha, Lily, Shai live their lives in a different way and the web series shows the crucial matters that various women go through in their lives such as sexuality, peer pressure, relationship complications. The performances of the actors are awestruck. Bombay Begums has received a positive response from critics and audiences. Bombay Begums also features Manish Chaudhary, Vivek Gomber, Danish Husain, Rahul Bose, Imaaduddin Shah, Sanghmitra Hitaishi. Also Read - Check Movie Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Nenjam Marappathillai, Master, Check, The Girl on the Train, Chakra, Drishyam2, Pogaru, Uppena, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, among others became the target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

