Bombay HC clears release of Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo, rejects plea linking film to gangster’s life

A court on Saturday refused to stall the release of the film “O’ Romeo”, turning down a plea filed by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of late gangster Hussain Shaikh, also known as Hussain Ustara. She had claimed that the upcoming film was inspired by her father’s life and sought an immediate stop on its release. The court, however, said she failed to make a strong case for an injunction against the filmmakers.

The matter was heard at the City Civil Court in Kalaghoda, where Shaikh had moved a case against producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Vishal Bhardwaj and author Hussain Zaidi.

Case filed against the filmmakers

Sanober Shaikh approached the court seeking urgent relief, asking for the film’s release to be halted. She argued that the story of “O’ Romeo” closely matched the life of her father and could affect his image and legacy.

Her plea named key members of the film’s team, claiming that the movie’s content appeared to draw heavily from real events connected to Hussain Shaikh.

Plaintiff cites father’s background

In her submission, Shaikh said her father had worked closely with government agencies, including the police and the Intelligence Bureau. She claimed he was even allowed to wear a bulletproof jacket due to the risks he faced. According to her, he was targeted and killed because he posed a serious threat to organised crime networks, including Dawood Ibrahim’s gang.

She told the court that showing a story resembling his life without permission was unfair and damaging.

Filmmakers deny resemblance

The filmmakers strongly denied these claims. They stated that “O’ Romeo” is a fictional story and clearly carries disclaimers in both Hindi and English. They pointed out that the film does not mention Hussain Shaikh by name, nor does it claim to be based on any real person.

They argued that there is no factual similarity between the film’s story and the life of the plaintiff’s father.

Court cites film certification

After hearing both sides, the court noted that the film had already received certification from the appropriate statutory authority. The judge observed, “The film has already received certification from the statutory authority. The plaintiff has admittedly not challenged the said certification before the appropriate forum. The courts have consistently held that once a film is certified, prior restraint through injunctions must be exercised with extreme precaution.”

With this, the court refused to grant interim relief, allowing the film’s release to proceed as planned.