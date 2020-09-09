Bombay High Court has pulled up Mumbai civic body, BMC for its partial demolition of Kangana Ranaut’ Palli Hill office. The court in its order said that the BMC’s action was not bonafide, smaking of ‘malafide’. The order shared by Kangana on her Twitter also states that the civic body had woken up from its slumber ‘overnight’ regarding ‘unauthorised’ works. The Bombay High Court stayed the BMC’s demolition and told it to reply to the petitioner by 3 pm on Thursday. Also Read - Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Bungalow: Actor Was Warned About 'Illegal Construction' Two Years Before

The order reads, “It is clear beyond any doubt that the works which are ‘unauthorised’ have not come up overnight. However, all of a sudden, the Corporation appears to have overnight woken up from its slumber, issued Notice to the Petitioner, that too when she is out of the State, directing her to respond within 24 hours, and not granting her any further time, despite the written request, and proceeding to demolish the said Premises upon completion of 24 hours.” Also Read - Anil Deshmukh Receives Threat Calls After He Orders Probe Against Kangana Ranaut Over Alleged Drug Abuse

While staying the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s building, Bombay HC pulls up BMC. Says BMC’s action, prima facie, does not “appear to be bona fide and smacks of mala fides”.@KanganaTeam @mybmc #KanganaRanuat pic.twitter.com/NLAw0V8TfB — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 9, 2020

Now that high court has declared it is a clear case of bullying and its done right after I exposed drug racket,questioned shoddy investigations of SSR murder one can see freedom comes with a price, I am paying for mine are you paying for yours? #ShameOnMahaGovt #ShameOnBollywood https://t.co/nTK93Cyv9P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020



“Though the manner in which the MCGM has proceeded to commence demolition work of the said Premises, prima facie does not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide, we are giving an opportunity to the MCGM to explain its stand/conduct on Affidavit by 3.00 p.m. tomorrow. Terming MCGM’s conduct as deplorable, the Court felt that the civic body was deliberately wasting their time while trying to complete the demolition of Ranaut’s office, forcing the HC to orally order the MCGM to stop its demolition work. The Court also stated that the sketch issued in the MCGM notice was extremely unclear and the ‘unauthorized’ works could be seen at all. It also stated that ‘if the MCGM would act with similar swiftness qua the numerous unauthorized constructions in this City, the City would be a completely different place to live in”, it added.

On Wednesday, BMC reached outside Kangana’s office and started to demolish it. However, HC stopped the demolition mid-way and asked BMC to file reply to Kangana’s petition.