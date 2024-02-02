Home

Entertainment

Bombay High Court Dismisses Kangana Rananut’s Plea Seeking Stay on Defamation Case Filed By Lyricist Javed Akhtar

Bombay High Court Dismisses Kangana Rananut’s Plea Seeking Stay on Defamation Case Filed By Lyricist Javed Akhtar

Justice P D Naik, on a single bench, stated that since the trial in Javed Akhtar's complaint had already started, Kangana Ranaut could not be granted the requested relief at this point.

Kangana Ranaut gets no relief in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar’s defamation case has taken a U-turn. In the latest development, Bombay High Court shot on Friday dismissed the petition of the actress that sought a stay on the defamation trial. Also, in addition to seeking for a stay, the Tejas actress also wanted to add on another complain with the existing one which she had filed against the popular lyricist.

Trending Now

Justice P D Naik, sitting as the sole judge, noted that the trial in Akhtar’s filed complaint had already begun, making it impossible to grant the relief sought by Ranaut at this stage. Last month, the actor filed a petition in the high court seeking a stay on Akhtar’s criminal defamation complaint filed in 2020 and prayed for the case to be heard along with the cross-complaint she subsequently filed against him.

You may like to read

“The trial in the complaint by Akhtar has already commenced. The applicant (Ranaut) has preferred this application at a belated stage. Akhtar’s complaint is first in point of time and process (notice) has been issued. Considering the factual matrix, no relief can be granted,” the court said.

While the defamation case Akhtar filed against Ranaut is ongoing before the magistrate in Andheri, the sessions court has stayed the latter’s complaint against the lyricist. Ranaut, in her petition, stated that both cases had their genesis in a meeting (between Ranaut and Akhtar) in 2016, and hence, they should be tried together.

The lyricist opposed the petition and, in an affidavit through his advocate Jay Bharadwaj, said that Ranaut has not challenged any order passed by the magistrate’s court and has, without any basis, sought a stay on the proceedings. Akhtar had alleged that it was an attempt to delay the proceedings on his defamation complaint.

In his complaint, the lyricist had claimed that Ranaut defamed and damaged his “immaculate reputation” by dragging his name into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in her interview with a news channel in July 2020. In 2021, Ranaut hit back by filing a counter-complaint against Akhtar before a magistrate’s court, alleging criminal intimidation and insult to modesty. The actor had alleged that during her meeting with the lyricist at his residence in 2016, he had criminally intimidated her demanding that she apologise to a co-star.

With agency inputs…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.