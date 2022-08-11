Bombay HC Grants Bail to Gangster Ubed Radiowala: Bombay High Court has granted bail to gangster Ubed Radiowala who was accused in the conspiracy to kill Mahesh Bhatt. Radiowala had been deported from the United States in matter of the conspiracy to kill the veteran filmmaker. According to a recent ANI update Radiowala has been granted bail by Bombay HC.Also Read - Attention Mumbai Shop Owners! BMC Extends Deadline To Put Up Marathi Signboards. Check Details

There have not been any further updates on the recent decision of Bombay HC.

For more updates on Ubed Radiowala trial and Mahesh Bhatt, check out this space at India.com.