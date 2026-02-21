Bombay High Court protects Shatrughan Sinha’s ‘khamosh’ dialogue, bars unauthorised use of his...

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has secured significant legal relief after the Bombay High Court acknowledged that his iconic dialogue “Khamosh” is inseparably tied to his public persona. The court has restrained the unauthorised use of his name, image, voice and personal attributes, including the famous punchline, across digital platforms. For decades, Sinha’s distinctive delivery of “Khamosh” has remained etched in popular culture. Now, the judiciary has formally recognised that the expression is “exclusively associated” with him and cannot be commercially exploited without his consent.

What the Court said about the ‘Khamosh’ dialogue

In its interim order, the High Court observed, “It needs no reinforcement that the expression ‘Khamosh” which was delivered by the Plaintiff (Sinha) in his unique and distinct style in one of his films is associated exclusively with the Plaintiff’s persona.”

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, while hearing the petition, directed websites and social media platforms to immediately remove content that misuses the actor’s identity. The order, passed on February 16, prohibits further unauthorised uploads in the future. The detailed copy of the order became available on February 21.

The petition was filed through Advocate Hiren Kamod, seeking protection of Sinha’s personality rights and a permanent injunction against the unauthorised use of his name, image, likeness and signature dialogue.

Court observes unique style and prima facie infringement

The High Court noted that Sinha’s style of dialogue delivery is unique and that his onscreen expression of “Khamosh” has become synonymous with his identity. The bench stated it was of “prima facie opinion” that his name, likeness and persona deserve protection under personality rights.

According to the court, the material presented demonstrated infringement of his personality and publicity rights, along with a violation of privacy. It therefore ordered the deletion of such online content and scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 30.

Personality rights in the digital and AI era

The order also underlined how personality rights have gained prominence in recent years due to rampant digital misuse. The court observed, “The personality rights… encompass right to exclusive use of one’s own name, style, voice, personality, and so on, and with the advent of artificial intelligence, digital mediums have been uploaded with digital forgeries resulting in violation of personality rights.”

The observation highlights growing judicial concern over deepfakes, AI-generated content and unauthorised commercial exploitation of celebrities online.

With this ruling, Shatrughan Sinha joins a growing list of public figures seeking legal safeguards in the digital age, ensuring that their identity, voice and signature moments remain protected from misuse.