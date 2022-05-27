Boney Kapoor Duped in Credit Card Fraud: Boney Kapoor was duped by an unidentified person who fraudulently carried transactions from the film producer’s credit card totaling Rs 3.82 lakh. An aide close to Kapoor filed a complaint against the alleged fraudster, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.Also Read - Yami Gautam Reveals Shocking Details of Bollywood: ‘I Was in Dilemma…’

The complaint was filed against the accused at Amboli police station on Wednesday under provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act. “The unidentified person has used the credit card to carry out five online transactions on February 9 by obtaining Kapoor’s details and password,” the police official said. Also Read - Deepika Padukone is the Real Cannes Queen in Black and Gold Gown With Dramatic Shoulder Capes – Pics

Kapoor found out about the fraud when an executive from his bank called up for credit card bill payment on March 30, the complainant has told police. A probe has begun and efforts are on to nab the accused, the Amboli police station official said. PTI DC BNM BNM Also Read - Anushka Sharma Puts on Jaw-Dropping Display in Black Cut-Out Dress Worth Rs 67K at Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash

This report is auto-generated from PTI news service. India.com holds no responsibility for the veracity of its content.