Mumbai: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has expressed displeasure over the clash between Maidaan and SS Rajamouli’s RRR during the Dussehra weekend in October. Both these movies are starring Ajay Devgn. Also Read - SS Rajamouli, Team RRR Surprises Ram Charan With Grand Birthday Celebration On Movie Sets, See Pictures

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor lashed out at the markers of RRR and claimed that the move to release the movie on the same day is unethical. He further added ‘it is like backstabbing the actor.’ “It was unethical for those people to announce on the same day, despite the same actor being the main lead of my film and one of the heroes of their film. I would take this to my grave, and it’s almost like stabbing on the back of the hero,” he said. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra Oozes Oomph in Rs 45,800 One-Shoulder Cape With Gharara

He further added that Ajay is too much of a gentleman to comment on the matter. “Ajay is a gentleman, he will not say this. But I know how it feels. Here you have, in your main market, a solo hero picture, and then you have a film where you’ve graciously agreed to do a part with two other heroes. And of course, done by Rajamouli, who has given huge hits; he doesn’t have to wait for festivals. He should have that faith and confidence that ‘my release date itself will create a festival’,” he said. Also Read - Ram Charan’s Acharya look Revealed On His Birthday, Father Chiranjeevi Shares Poster On Special Day

While Maidaan is a biopic of legendary Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, RRR is the much-awaited movie based on the lives of two Independence-era revolutionaries. RRR also features superstar Ram Charan and Jr NTR. For now, both these movies are set to release on October 15.