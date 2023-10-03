Home

Boney Kapoor, For The First Time, Speaks on Sridevi’s Death: ‘She Used To Starve, Black Out’

Boney Kapoor revealed he was questioned for 48 hours post Sridevi's death and had undergone lie detector tests.

Boney Kapoor and his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have gone from a lot of pain after Sridevi passed away in February 2018. Sridevi and Boney had gone to Dubai to attend a family wedding where the veteran actor’s body was recovered from a bathtub of the hotel where they were staying. The reason for her death was accidental drowning. Boney Kapoor, who has never opened up about Sridevi’s death and revealed exactly what all happened.

In a recent interview with New Indian, Boney Kapoor talked about Sridevi’s death where he mentioned the Mom actor was on a crash diet. He said, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she was in good shape, so that on-screen, she looked good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue.”

Post Sridevi’s death, Boney Kapoor was questioned for 48 hours. The producer revealed, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental.”

This was not the first time Sridevi fainted, when Nagarjuna had visited their Mumbai home to offer condolences, he had told Boney that the actress had fainted before as well. “It was unfortunate. Later, when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth,” Kapoor said.

