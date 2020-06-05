Recently Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor faced Coronavirus scare when their three in-house staff members tested positive for Coronavirus. Boney and his family have been under home quarantine in Mumbai for 14 days and after getting tests, they all including house helps get a green signal. Boney shared a series of tweets where he mentioned that staff has fully recovered & tested negative and even the Kapoors have tested negative. Also Read - Work From Home Woes: Anand Mahindra Shares Meme Showing His Frustration With Webinars, Calls It 'Webinarcoma'

"Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh," he wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government," he added.

Boney Kapoor also thanked the doctors, healthcare and BMC for their support. He wrote, “My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower the Covid19 virus. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice”.

On May 19, Janhvi Kapoor shared an official statement by her father Boney Kapoor where he ensured that the Kapoor family and other staff members are doing good and are not showing symptoms of COVID-19. In the statement, he said that their house help Charan was unwell and was sent for tests and kept in insolation. “Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the Lockdown started. We are thankful to the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us. All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response”, the statement read.