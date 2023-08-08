Home

Boney Kapoor Reacts to Less Screen Time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Says ‘Aap Director ko Puchiye…’

Boney Kapoor recently made his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He opened up about his limited screen time, lack of dialogues and why he hasn't watched the movie yet.

Producer Boney Kapoor who was a part of Luv Ranjan’s directorial Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, showed his sadness on his acting debut where he played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father. Recently, in an interaction with a leading daily, when Boney was asked about his work in TJMM, he confessed that he wasn’t ready to act but his children – Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Arjun encouraged him to venture into acting. Kapoor also revealed that he hasn’t watched the film yet. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Boney shared the reason behind not watching the film and that’s a mixed response.

Boney Kapoor Credits His Children For Encouraging Him to Act

Boney Kapoor, who has produced more than 30 films, said that his children are the biggest pillars and encouraged him to act. Boney said, “They (his children) only pushed me to try acting and said, ‘Papa yeh karna hi hoga’. Unn logon ki wajah se hi mai ghus pada acting mein and kar lia (They said, ‘Papa, you have to do this.’ I ventured into acting because of them).”. He added, “I’m their father, and also their mother. I play all the roles for them. We share jokes, talk about serious things… basically, we can talk about anything under the sun with each other.”

While Boney also revealed that he hasn’t watched the film because of ‘nervousness’ and he is happy with the mixed response that his performance has received. ”I haven’t watched the film till date because main ghabra raha hoon, samajh nahi aa raha ki maine kaam theek kia ya nahi. Isliye mene abhi take dekh hi nahi,” he continues, ”People called me and appreciated my work in the film. Some also said, ‘Bohot chota role tha aapka, poori picture mein hona chahiye tha appko. So, I’ve received very different comments.”

Boney Kapoor on Limited Screen Time in Tu Jhoothi Main Maakkar:

The filmmaker also opened up about his limited screen time and lack of dialogues in the film. He said, “People called me and appreciated my work in the film. Some also said, ‘Bohot chota role tha aapka, poori picture mein hona chahiye tha appko.’ So, I’ve received very different comments.”

His youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT film, The Archies. Asking the director, did he share any tips or advice to Khushi? Reacting to the question, he said ”Aaj kal ki generation ko kuch tips dene ki ya sikhaane ki zarurat nahi padti. Woh khud bohot samajhdaar hain (Kids of today’s generation don’t need any tips or they don’t any kind of training. They are mature enough to understand things.) In fact, I’m lucky that all my kids are very obedient and sensible. Apni apni jagah they make some mistakes sometimes, but they learn from them. Whenever they face any difficulty, main khada hoon unn chaaron ke saath (I’m always there for four of them).”

