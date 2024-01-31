Home

Entertainment

Boney Kapoor Wins The Bid to Develop Film City Project in Noida

Boney Kapoor Wins The Bid to Develop Film City Project in Noida

Bhutani Group and Boney Kapoor's production company Bayview Projects LLP, will collaborate to build the Film City project in sector 21, close to Noida airport.

Boney Kapoor Wins The Bid to Develop Film City Project in Noida

Bhutani Group and film producer Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP will unite to construct the Film City project in sector 21, next to the Noida airport in Jewar. The project was taken over by the group that submitted the highest offer, displacing the other three participants. The bids were submitted by the four companies that qualified for the technical evaluation: actor Akshay Kumar’s Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited, producer KC Bokadia’s Lions Films Private Limited, filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP, and T-Series’ Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited.

Trending Now

“The committee of officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) opened the financial bids. The Bayview Projects LLP and Bhutani Group placed the highest bid, promising the maximum 18 per cent share of the profit to the government, thereby becoming eligible for developing this project. Lions Films Private Limited of KC Bokadia quoted 15.12 per cent while Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited of actor Akshay Kumar and Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited of T-Series placed 10.80 per cent and 5.12 per cent respectively,” officials added.

You may like to read

Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, YEIDA, said, “Following the guidelines of the public-private partnership, the proposed bids will be presented before the committee of secretaries, and subsequently, they will be forwarded to the state government cabinet for the necessary approvals.”

“Once the Cabinet gives its approval, the highest bidder will receive the letter of award,” Singh added.

“We are pleased to be chosen and are eager to commence work at the site once all necessary procedures are completed. Our goal is to develop the Film City project within a span of three years. In the initial phase, we plan to develop commercial facilities on 75 acre out of the total 230 acre,” said Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer of Bhutani Group.

A worldwide tender for the selection of Film City developers was released by YEIDA on November 23, 2021; however, no developer expressed interest in pursuing the project. Following YEIDA’s revision of the Detailed Project Report, a second worldwide tender was released on November 7, 2022, but no interest was expressed again. The third edition of the tender was released by YEIDA on September 30, 2023, with a deadline of January 5, 2024, for bid submissions. Following that, on January 27, YEIDA began accepting technical bids, which qualified four businesses and made it possible for the financial bid to begin on Tuesday.

“The committee of officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) opened the financial bids. The Bayview Projects LLP and Bhutani Group placed the highest bid, promising the maximum 18 per cent share of the profit to the government, thereby becoming eligible for developing this project. Lions Films Private Limited of KC Bokadia quoted 15.12 per cent while Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited of actor Akshay Kumar and Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited of T-Series placed 10.80 per cent and 5.12 per cent respectively,” officials added.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.