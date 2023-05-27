Home

Boney Kapoor’s Recent Post For Daughter Khushi Is Pure Goals

Khushi Kapoor shares a warm bond with her father Boney Kapoor.

In a recent post shared by Boney Kapoor, the producer can be seen teasing his daughter.

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of legendary actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is quite popular for her paparazzi appearances. She has become a social media sensation and keeps grabbing the attention of people with her gorgeous looks and unique fashion sense. Being the youngest kid in the house, Khushi Kapoor seems used to being everyone’s favourite. The adorable bond between her and father Boney Kapoor is evident in their social media banter. The producer’s latest post for his daughter definitely shows their close relationship.

In a recent post shared by Boney Kapoor, he can be seen teasing his daughter. The film producer took to his Instagram Stories to share a candid image of Khushi Kapoor. Sharing the picture, he made a ‘dad joke’ and mocked Khushi for wearing a mask, writing that COVID-19 is already over. Boney Kapoor wrote, “Covid is over beta.”

Khushi Kapoor, in the picture, can be seen sporting a chic look as she wears a dyed T-shirt paired with blue denim. To complement her outfit, she also wore a pink-colored mask that matched well with her shoes.

Khushi Kapoor’s Bond With Boney Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor’s siblings Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor have time and again admitted that she is the favourite kid in the house. They claim she is pampered the most and rightfully owns the title of ‘daddy’s favorite daughter’.

Boney Kapoor teases his daughters time and again. But, he never disappoints them when it comes to appreciating their hard work and achievement. The producer opened up about Khushi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut in a chat with ETimes recently. “At the time when Sridevi passed away Khushi was just 16 years old. At that time she and I did not expect anything from Khushi. Although, Khushi might have had these desires and an ambition to become an actress from back then, but humne nahi socha tha ki yeh actor banegi. (We never thought she would go into acting). As parents we were just busy making sure she studies well and finishes her schooling,” Boney Kapoor said.

Khushi Kapoor Bollywood Debut

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year alongside Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The upcoming project is a musical drama set in the 1960s co-written by Zoya, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre. The Archies also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

