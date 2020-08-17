Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90 in the US. The music maestro reportedly died due to cardiac arrest. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his condolence to his family. Sharing the pictures with Pandit Jasraj, he wrote, “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, but he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. (sic)” Also Read - Fact Check: Viral Post Claims 3000 Beggars Will Be Trained to Sing Songs of Modi Govt's Success in Trains, Know The Truth

His musical career spanned over 80 years and he was a recipient of several prestigious awards and honours such as Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He represented the last of a generation of classical vocalists. He belonged to the Mewati Gharana and was introduced to vocal music by his father and was later trained as a table accompanist under the tutelage of the elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan. He began his training at the age of 14 and used to riyaz for 14 hours.

He will be remembered as the pioneer of thumri who added elements to the khayal, making it more audience-friendly.

In September last year, a minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, was named after him by International Astronomical Union (AIU).